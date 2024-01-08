(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The head of the Colorado Republican Party has announced he is running for the 5th Congressional District, days after U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) announced he would not be seeking reelection.

“Our district deserves a new Congressman with a proven conservative record of always fighting for regular workers and families while never selling out to corrupt DC establishment power brokers who always find ways to get more power and taxpayer money for themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens,” Dave Williams said in a statement.

Williams is a former candidate for the 5th Congressional District. He ran against Lamborn and lost back in 2022. Williams was also a former state senator representing Colorado Springs for three terms.

Williams believes that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. His website says Williams is also, “100% pro-life, 100% pro-second Amendment, has never voted for a tax or spending increase, and believes corrupt establishment politicians in both parties are to blame for the mess our country is in.”

In 2023, Williams was selected to head the Colorado Republican Party. Williams says he will remain as chairman through the course of the primary election.

Williams said, “We will continue our work of rebuilding Party infrastructure, preparing for caucus and assemblies, continuing our important lawsuit battles to keep President Trump on the ballot and overturn the open primary, and exposing out-of-touch Democrats for being radical and corrupt.”

Many other candidates are already considering jumping into the race for the 5th Congressional District:

Talk Radio Host Jeff Crank

Former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams