(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reporting a possible hazardous materials incident Saturday evening on March 18.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

A hazmat team is on scene near the 3800 block of Wabash Street investigating after a building with chemicals sounded an alarm, according to CSFD.

CSFD says no evacuations have been ordered at this time. Multiple fire and police units are in the area.

