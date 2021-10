NATIONWIDE– Online real estate guru Zillow is celebrating the spooky season by setting up a virtual haunted home called “Thistle Mansion” that anyone with an internet connection can take a quick tour of!

The 3D tour allows you to meet the poltergeists and haunts “face to face” on 667 Dead End Drive in Nowhere, USA. There’s more to this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home than what meets the eye.

Ready for your tour?