PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday.

The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door.

If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.