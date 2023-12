(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Bernice.

EPCSO said she walked away from Chadwick Drive near South Academy Boulevard Sunday morning on Dec. 24.

Bernice is 5’8″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown coat and a medium-sized purse with flowers on it. Bernice has dementia and is at risk, according to EPCSO.

If seen call 719-390-5555.