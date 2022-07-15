PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says to keep an eye out for a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck.

The truck is white with purple fenders and flames on the hood. There are mud flaps around the truck. The license plate number is 234XWA.

The semi was taken between Monday night and early Wednesday morning from a business near 2100 block of N. Interstate 25.

If you have seen this truck, please contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.