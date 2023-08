(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — “The Barbie craze is real,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

DCSO shared a photo after a Deputy saw a man taking Barbie for a ride on his motorcycle. The Sheriff’s Office is now calling the man “Barbie Biker.”

“[Deputy] could not find reasonable suspicion to pull this guy over to find out the story behind #barbiebiker,” stated DCSO in a post to social media.