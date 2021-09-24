MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in July

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.
78-year-old Gary Swanson was last seen on the 16000 block of N. Yoder Rd in Calhan, Colorado on July 25, 2021. He is 6’3″ and weighs 185 pounds.
According to EPSO, his bank card was last used in Pierre, South Dakota back in August. He is possibly wearing a ball cap with any of these possible logos/emblems: Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, or “SWED”.
The sheriff’s office also noted that Swanson was reported as missing to the department on September 20, 2021.