HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for endangered 15 year old

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing endangered teenager.

Authorities say Alexander Gratrix is a developmentally delayed 15 year old and has been missing since Thursday, July 8th.

He is described as 5’6″ tall, thin build, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, a black t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black high top shoes.

The sheriff’s office and Douglas County Search and Rescue have conducted a thorough search of the area surrounding Alexander’s neighborhood to no avail.

At this time, it is unknown if he is still in the immediate area.

If you recognize Alexander or have information about where he is, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Line at (303) 660-7500.