HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Authorities searching for missing senior

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing woman last seen Wednesday morning.

71-year-old Daisy Ramos is 5’04” and weighs 115 pounds. She has salt and pepper/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing pants with butterflies, a pink shirt, and a black jacket in the 300 block of Inverness Parkway in Englewood, Colorado.

Ramos only speaks Spanish.

If you see her, call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 660-7500.