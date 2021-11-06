HAVE YOU SEEN ME: 11-year-old boy disappears from El Paso County, could be heading to New Mexico

Isaac Ruybalid has been missing for two weeks. He is 11 years old.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities across El Paso County are searching for a young boy who disappeared several weeks ago and may be trying to leave the state.

11-year-old Isaac Ruybalid was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the 7200 block Sullivan Circle, which is near Above the Rest Carpet Cleaning and Gramma’s House Childcare and Preschool. At the time, he was wearing a gray and orange Broncos jacket, black sweatpants, and Nike shoes.

He was later spotted in the Denver Metro area, but he also has ties to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Isaac is 5’4″, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities took to social media to remind people it is illegal to unlawfully harbor a minor. If you are caught harboring a minor, you could be sent to jail or required to pay a fine of $1,000.

If you have seen Isaac or you know where he is, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.