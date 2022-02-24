EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance as they search for a man wanted for theft.

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m. a man was seen on camera stealing a package from a home.

The home was located at the 400 block of Ruby Drive which is located in an unincorporated area of El Paso County by Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive.

The residence caught the individual on camera through a Ring doorbell.

The man is seen wearing a gray hoodie with black pants and appears to be in his mid 20’s.

Driving away in a blue Ford Focus hatchback, the vehicle is believed to have front-end damage and be distinctly painted white on the front passenger quarter panel.

Additionally, the tire rim styles vary between the front and the back.

Authorities have shared images of the individual.





Courtesy: EPSO

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Any information regarding the vehicle’s exact location is asked to contact EPSO Dispatch at 719-390-5555.