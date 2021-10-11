Harrison School District Two awarded $75,000 grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– In August 2021, Harrison School District Two was awarded a competitive grant from the Colorado Department of Education called the Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant.

The grant will offer $750,000 to Harrison School District Two over four years to develop a comprehensive literacy plan. Grant funding will allow administrators and teachers the opportunity to access professional development opportunities.

Already established community partnerships will be expanded while further partnerships will be created to extend the school’s impact on literacy development to support families in their literacy development.

For students, the grant will open up opportunities for literacy development aligned to scientifically and evidence-based instruction.

Throughout the plan’s phases, focus will be given to ensure effective literacy practices are implemented to close the opportunity gap.