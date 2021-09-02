Harrison School District 2 mandates masks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Harrison School District 2 has announced that, since the outbreak at Sand Creek International, there are now two other schools experiencing outbreaks at Sierra High School and Carmel Community School.

The district submitted a letter to parents, informing them that while the positivity rate and the number of students and staff who have to quarantine is at .03%, a mask mandate effective by Tuesday, Sept. 7, has been implemented to reduce further spread.



The mask mandates are as follows:

All staff, students, parents and visitors must wear a mask while indoors in District schools and offices

Masks are required before and after-school childcare, indoor athletic events, extracurricular activities, family nights, and any other school-related activities beyond the regular school day

Masks are not be required outdoors, outside of waiting in line at the snack bar or restaurant

Masks will continue to be required on school buses per federal law

All masks and face coverings must cover the nose and the mouth. Neck gaiters are not acceptable as face masks

Should an individual need a mask, the District will provide one

Social distancing and handwashing will continue to be encouraged and enforced when necessary

The District will continue to conduct frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms and don’t have an alternate diagnosis should stay home until an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test results are received.

The letter also said, “Our goal is to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our COVID-19 protocols and adjust based on internal data and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health.”

