Harrison School District 2 mandates masks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Harrison School District 2 has announced that, since the outbreak at Sand Creek International, there are now two other schools experiencing outbreaks at Sierra High School and Carmel Community School.
The district submitted a letter to parents, informing them that while the positivity rate and the number of students and staff who have to quarantine is at .03%, a mask mandate effective by Tuesday, Sept. 7, has been implemented to reduce further spread.
The mask mandates are as follows:
- All staff, students, parents and visitors must wear a mask while indoors in District schools and offices
- Masks are required before and after-school childcare, indoor athletic events, extracurricular activities, family nights, and any other school-related activities beyond the regular school day
- Masks are not be required outdoors, outside of waiting in line at the snack bar or restaurant
- Masks will continue to be required on school buses per federal law
- All masks and face coverings must cover the nose and the mouth. Neck gaiters are not acceptable as face masks
- Should an individual need a mask, the District will provide one
- Social distancing and handwashing will continue to be encouraged and enforced when necessary
- The District will continue to conduct frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.
- Students with COVID-19 symptoms and don’t have an alternate diagnosis should stay home until an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test results are received.
The letter also said, “Our goal is to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our COVID-19 protocols and adjust based on internal data and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health.”
To learn more about Harrison School District 2, click here.