(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Harrison School District Two is inviting all D2 parents, students, community partners and D2 residents to a stakeholder feedback session on Monday, Oct. 10.

You can join the feedback session in person at the District Administration Building located at 1060 Harrison Rd. at 8 a.m. or 12 p.m. A livestream will also be available on the District website or Facebook page.

Attendees will get the chance to learn more about different ways to engage with the school district throughout the year and more.