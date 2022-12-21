(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Harley’s Hope is a safety net charity whose mission is to keep pets and people together. If someone is struggling to keep their pets, Harley’s Hope provides assistance to help them keep their pets in their family, as Harley’s Hope says “Adoption is the first step, not the last, in what should be a lifelong journey between person and companion animal.”

Some of their services include emergency boarding, helping with emergency veterinarian care, and pet food support with deliveries to older and disabled pet parents in the area.

Harley’s Hope also needs volunteers to help with emergency foster homes, and help with pet food deliveries.