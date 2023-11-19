(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Harley’s Hope Foundation says it distributed 4,600 pounds of pet food to feed 422 animals on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Harley’s Hope held a food drive to help pet parents who needed assistance feeding their pets. They provided not only food for cats and dogs but also food for small animals. 70 lucky pets received coats, toys, and more for the holidays.

Courtesy: Jeff Zide

Courtesy: Jeff Zide

Courtesy: Jeff Zide

“The human-animal bond is a powerful thing there’s so much research out there about how humans benefit from having an animal. If you separate them it could have been prevented with a little assistance from groups like Harly’s Hope that can be devastating,” said Cynthia Bulluck executive Director of Harley’s Hope Foundation.