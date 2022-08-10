COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Nature Centers is set to host an annual event offering food, entertainment, and refreshments for a good cause.

The 13th Annual Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at the Bear Creek Nature Center. Attendees will be treated to signature Santa Maria style Tri-Tip from Buffalo Gals Catering, decadent desserts from a variety of local businesses, a selection of beer and wine, and live music provided by the All In! Jazz Trio.

The event benefits Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, as they look to gather funds for a new Northern El Paso County Nature Center.

El Paso County residents are fortunate to have two award-winning County nature centers-Bear Creek and Fountain Creek. These centers provide education, connection, and places for outdoor exploration. Nature Center advocates say a third location in the northern part of the County will provide additional opportunities for the community.

Tickets are $50 each or $300 for a 6-person table. Tickets can be purchased through the Happy Trails Fundraiser Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased directly through the nature center to avoid fees. To do so, call Bear Creek Nature Center at 719-520-6387 Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.