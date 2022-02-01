Happy Lunar New Year 2022: Year of the Tiger!

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’ve checked out the latest Google Doodle for today, you may have noticed a very cheerful tiger greeting you just above the search bar. Today marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, according to the traditional calendars used by many East and Southeast Asian cultures.

This year celebrates the water tiger. The tiger is one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, and its element of water focuses on strength, power and removing things from our lives that hinder us from our potential.

Celebrating the holiday stems back to the Shang Dynasty in 14th century B.C. In some countries, due to war and government upheaval, many communities have been forced to set this important tradition aside.



Despite the hardships, the Lunar New Year is generally considered one of the most important celebrations of the year, a time for honoring family ancestors, deities and others. These traditions often center around prosperity, spending time together as a family and an abundance of wealth to all who hold the traditions near to their hearts.

Some specific traditions, which may vary amongst specific cultures and countries, are the cleaning of the home to rid it of bad luck, the presentation of red envelopes containing money between family members, the eating of long noodles which represent long life and prosperity as well as musical performances and unique dances.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, locally-owned Colorado Springs restaurant Shangri-La hosted a Lunar New Year performance by the Denver-based Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe at its two locations.



The following slideshow features the troupe performing two traditional Chinese dances: the dragon dance which symbolizes wisdom, power and wealth and the lion dance which symbolizes the bringing of good fortune and favor.