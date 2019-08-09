Happy Birthday: Smokey Bear turns 75

Smokey Bear, the recognizable mascot of wildfire prevention in the United States.

Since 1944, Smokey’s been working hard to inspire Americans to prevent wildfires and he’s turning 75!

The U.S. Forest Service started the campaign and used it to educate the American public on the dangers of forest fires.

A live mascot, appropriately named Smokey, was added to the campaign after a little bear was rescued from a forest fire in 1950 with badly burned paws and hind legs.

Courtesy: USDA Forest

Smokey Bear is the face of the longest-running PSA campaign in United States history.

To celebrate the wildfire prevention icon’s milestone birthday, the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council are releasing new PSAs featuring Betty White, announcing the addition of a new Smokey Bear balloon in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and promoting birthday parties and local events across the nation.

Remember, the greatest gift you could give Smokey Bear is doing your part to prevent wildfires.