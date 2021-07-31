HAPPY BIRTHDAY COLORADO SPRINGS! See today’s full schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday marks Colorado Springs’ 150th birthday bash and the day will be filled with birthday fun!

Festivities start at 11 a.m. with a “Parade through Time” featuring more than 60 entries on Tejon Street between Boulder and Costilla streets, plus a special “parade in the sky,” including a jump by the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue.

A family-friendly festival on Vermijo Avenue will begin at noon and last till 8 p.m. There will be interactive booths, sport demonstrations, a kids play area, live entertainment on three stages, 25 food trucks, two beer gardens with six local beer and cocktail vendors, and the Tokyo Olympic Games telecast live on a big screen.

Additional details, including a full list of food and beverage vendors, and a map highlighting festival zones and parking areas is available at https://coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.

Street parking, surface lots and parking garages are located within walking distance to the festival. City parking garages will have a regular rate of $1/hour and are located at:

Nevada and Colorado avenues

Bijou Street and Cascade Avenue

Kiowa Street and Nevada Avenue

More downtown parking information is available at DowntownCS.com/Parking or ride your bike instead! Ride your own bike, or ride PikeRide to the bike valet tent at Tejon Street and Vermijo Avenue and park it for free.

To receive emergency alerts during the festival, including inclement weather information, text COS150 to 888777.

Festival Event Schedule:

Main Stage – Vermijo & Sahwatch

12:00 pm – HICKABEE

1:15 pm – Flying Aces

1:45 pm – WireWood Station

3:00 pm – Flying Aces

3:30 pm – Denver Taiko

4:00 pm – Olympian and Paralympian Q&A

5:15 pm – Flying Aces

6:00 pm – Martini Shot

Tokyo Games Fan Fest

10:00 am – USA Triathlon Simulation

11:00 am – USA Figure Skating – Synthetic Ice Rink/Learn to Skate

12:00 pm – Wheelchair Basketball Activation

2:30 pm – US Taekwando Center Demonstration

4:00 pm – Olympic City USA Hot Air Balloon Inflation

5:00 pm – Xfinity Hot Air Balloon Inflation

Gazebo Stage – Alamo Square Park

12:15 pm – Opening Ceremony

12:30 pm – Colorado Springs Conservatory

1:00 pm – Colorado Springs Children Chorale

1:30 pm – Front Range Fables from Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Theatre Company

3:10 pm – Sweetwater Plains Indian Dancers

3:40 pm – Ballet Folklorico de la Raza

4:00 pm – Panamanian Dance Group

5:10 pm – Manava O Polynesia

5:40 pm – Sankofa African Drumming

6:10 pm – Tony Exum, Jr.

7:10 pm – Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band

An ASL interpreter will be at the following events during the celebration:

12:15 pm – Opening Ceremony, Alamo Square Gazebo

1:30-3:00 pm – Front Range Fables (One-Act Plays), Alamo Square Gazebo

4:00 pm – Olympian & Paralympian Q&A, Main Stage at Vermijo & Sahwatch

Attending Saturday’s birthday bash? Send your pictures to news@fox21news.com and we’ll feature you on our website and possibly on the air!