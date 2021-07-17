Happy Birthday! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates second birthday of giraffe Viv

COLORADO SPRINGS – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has thrown giraffe, Viv, her second birthday party.

Viv was born two days after the Fourth of July, on July 6, 2019. Her parents are Msitu and Khalid.

According to the zoo, just six hours after she was born, Viv famously leap-frogged over Msitu’s back (while she was lying down), gaining an adorable reputation as independent, strong and super-charged.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo’s partner, Children’s Hospital Colorado, is also celebrating the ‘terrific twos!’ They celebrated the ceremonial ribbon cutting of southern Colorado’s first pediatric-only hospital, in Colorado Springs, on July 17, 2019.

“Knowing our Viv, we’re stepping into the ‘Terrific Twos,’ and she’ll continue to keep us on our toes as she has from day one,” said Amy Schilz, senior lead keeper in African Rift Valley, and Viv’s primary trainer. “This girl has become known for her adorable antics, like running after the cranes and guinea fowl in the yard, or stretching to reach a tree we didn’t intend to be giraffe food. Pretty much any time we get a radio call that one of the giraffe is up to something, we know it’s probably Viv!”

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Zookeepers said Viv used to prefer to be alone but that has changed since 2-year-old Ohe, 9-month-old BB and 3-year-old Panya joined the herd. Viv’s keepers say she has come out of her shell with guests and the herd, since her three ‘besties’ have boosted her confidence.

“She has become really outgoing since becoming part of the four ‘littles’ group,” said Schilz. “You can usually find Viv and Ohe together. They get each other going in the yard, and will kick up the dirt and encourage each other to run around. We’ve also seen them ‘cuddling,’ when they take naps and lie down right next to each other in the barn mid-day. Because they seem to really like to be together, we have ‘baby training days,’ in the barn.”

The zoo encourages the public to wish Viv a very happy second birthday and thanked its friends at Children’s Hospital Colorado for their partnership.