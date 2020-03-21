Happiness 101: Free online course boosts your well-being

NEW HAVEN, CT – In need of an at-home distraction right now? And one that brings you some optimism. You’re not alone!

One solution is a free, online course hosted by Yale that anyone can sign up. Close to 340,000 people already have joined the course.

The course is called the Science of Well-Being. It’s designed to help boost your daily happiness and build more productive habits. Yale said it’s actually the most popular class in the school’s history.

The course gives concrete ways to manage stress, anxiety, and depression in a healthy way. Yale Psychology Professor, Laurie Santos, guides you through video lessons, optional readings and activities all meant to strengthen you’re well being.

The first lesson talks about things people think make them happy but actually don’t and how to recognize more of what brings us joy.

Other areas of focus include why our expectations surrounding happiness are bad, things that boost our well being, and ways to use these strategies in our daily life.

The 10-week course starts on March 20th but you move through the lessons and assignments at your own pace so it’s not too late to sign up.

After all, the course is meant to help you manage stress and remember to smile and appreciate the good things in life. Sign up for the Science of Well-Being by clicking here.