Happening Wednesday: Refugee Donation Drive in Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of people are in the process of evacuating Afghanistan and, now, a group of local women would like to show Afghan refugees some support in the form of a donation drive.

Anyone who is willing to support this effort is encourage to bring goods, such as:

– Diapers, baby necessities
– Strollers, car seats
– Personal hygiene items
– Towls, socks, underwear (new)
– Kids shoes, school supplies
– (Not accepting clothing donations)

The event is being held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kinship Landing in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 