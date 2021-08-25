Happening Wednesday: Refugee Donation Drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of people are in the process of evacuating Afghanistan and, now, a group of local women would like to show Afghan refugees some support in the form of a donation drive.

Anyone who is willing to support this effort is encourage to bring goods, such as:



– Diapers, baby necessities

– Strollers, car seats

– Personal hygiene items

– Towls, socks, underwear (new)

– Kids shoes, school supplies

– (Not accepting clothing donations)

The event is being held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kinship Landing in Colorado Springs.