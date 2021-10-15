Happening this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Influencer, Dani Wolfe, stopped by to tell us what’s happening this weekend in the Springs.

Check out:

The Dirty Byrd, a new Whiskey and Wings concept by TByrd Tacos and Mood Tapas

Improv Night at Funky Little Theatre Company, Featuring The Stick Horses.

Blues Jam Ft. The Street Deacons at COATI Uprise on Sunday at 5:00 PM.

The Public House at the Alexander (the historic Alexander Film Company building)

Lux N’ Lavish “get Your Skin Winter Ready” Special, $200 microneedling special this weekend (normally $300)



Follow Dani on Instagram @AboutTheSprings.