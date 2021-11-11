Happening this Weekend: Comedy for a Cause!

FOX21 — Enjoy a night of help and healing paired with laughs from Oxymorons Comedy!

Thursday morning, Public Speakers Rob Decker and Trip Uhalt stopped by FOX21 to talk about this weekend’s event.

Check out “Comedy for a Cause!” on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Sanctuary Church (1930 W. Colorado Ave).



Public Speakers Rob Decker and Gary Black will tell their stories of hope and survival in order to inspire people who may be struggling. For those looking for help with mental health and/or addiction recovery, opportunities to learn and sign up for counseling will be discreetly available throughout the night.



Oxymorons Comedy and Cowboy Comedian Chad Hutto will close out the show with some laughs.

Click here for more information on Oxymorons Comedy.

Click here for more information on Rob Decker.

Click here for more information on “Comedy for a Cause!”

Tickets are $15 and can be bought on any of the websites linked above.

For more information about this weekend’s event, watch the video above.