Happening Saturday: the Great American RV Show

COLORADO SPRINGS — One out of 10 vehicle-owning households in the U.S. now own an RV.

U.S. ownership of RVs has reached record levels, according to a study commissioned by the RV Industry Association.

“I’ve seen a trend where more people are now trying to go towards the lighter towable travel trailers, just because you know, some of the big ones cost a lot of money for gas, and you gotta buy a big truck. So, we’re seeing that people are using a smaller SUV and compromising the room just for extra fuel economy, that type of thing,” said Scott Lee, general manager of Trailer Source Colorado Springs.

The fastest growing group of RV owners people aged 35 to 54, according to a study by the University of Michigan.

“This has an outdoor kitchen, it has a full-size kitchen with a three-burner cooktop, you’ve got an oven. You’ve got a triple bunks, you can put three kids back there. Because often times, what happens when you’re RV-ing, your kids will always want to bring their kids, and you have room for them or your pets or whatever you have. So, that’s a big trend now, we’re starting to see a lot of pets,” Lee said.

According to the RVIA, 60-percent of RV owners travel with pets.

The Great American RV Show returns to Colorado Springs September 12 – 14, 2019 at the Norris Penrose Event Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will feature trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, truck campers and tent trailers.

“It gives you the opportunity to see everything in one-shop stopping. You know, you can see everything that you want to see in the RV world is going to be at that show, anything from small to big,” Lee said.

Entry to the show is $10 per carload.

