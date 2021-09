COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Water rescues can happen during any time of year in Colorado. Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to 17 rescues this year but has only had two recovery missions including the recent one at Rampart Reservoir for a missing paddleboarder from Sunday.

"There is a lot more control of a stable body of water like this, but the bigger it gets and the deeper it gets then it obviously makes it more difficult for us," Lt. Curt Crumb said.