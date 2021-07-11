HAPPENING NOW: Crews work to rescue three people stuck on Cheyenne Mountain

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Fire Department has set up incident command at the park’s main entrance and visitor center.

Park rangers have made contact and are using motorcycles to reach the group.

Incident command staging at Park’s Main entrance and Visitors Center. Park Ranger has made contact and CSFD rescue crews are making way on motorcycles for medical treatment. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 12, 2021

UPDATE: Initial reports indicate the group is close to the 2.5 mile marker. Efforts to reach the group will be initiated from the bottom of the mountain rather than the top.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people are waiting to be rescued from the top of Cheyenne Mountain.

According to authorities, group members called 911 just before 5 p.m. and said they were unable to get down the mountain. Currently, three crews are on the way to the scene.

Authorities believe the group may be in need of medical assistance.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information is released.