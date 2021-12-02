Hannukah celebration to take place Dec. 2, Parade of Menorahs on Cars on Dec. 5 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– This year will mark the 21st celebration of the annual community Menorah Lighting and which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chabad Center as well.

There will be a variety of Israeli food available as well as dreidels for spinning, hot lakes and doughnuts!

The annual Parade of Menorahs on Cars will take place this upcoming Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 2:30 p.m. The parade will leave from the Chabad Center, located on 6616 Delmonico Drive, Suite A, in Colorado Springs.

To learn more about the Chabad Center or about this week’s Hannukah celebrations, click here.