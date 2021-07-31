Hancock Expressway under Circle Drive closed amid flash flooding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning motorists to avoid driving through rushing water as flash flooding continues being reported in Colorado Springs.

The warning comes after the fire department rescued an abandoned vehicle trapped against barriers due to rushing water.

#coloradospringsfire Crews just clearing what was a potential water rescue of a vehicle trapped against barriers by rushing water. The vehicle was unoccupied. Please do not drive through rushing water as vehicles can become easily trapped. Hancock EY closed under Circle Dr. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 31, 2021

El Paso County is currently under a severe flash flood warning that will be in effect until 7:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, between 0.5 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. Street flooding has been observed on Fountain and Circle in southern Colorado Springs.

Flash flooding is expected for small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.