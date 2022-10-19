The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — McDonald’s premiered its Halloween Pails in restaurants across the nation on Oct. 18 to a lively reception so far.

The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

These iconic pails are triggering people’s nostalgia this spooky season. According to Fox Business, the “original ‘Boo Buckets’ were first released in 1986, but have not appeared since 2016.”

The official announcement from McDonald’s came on Oct. 6. “We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it. That’s why we’re bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back in 1986,” the McDonald’s press release said.

The pails will be available from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31 while supplies last. The pails can be used for trick-or-treating after enjoying the Happy Meal. McDonald’s is encouraging the reuse of the pails by including ideas from social media influencers in their press release.

“Don’t feel ghosted by the limited-time appearance of our Halloween Pails. Head to your local McDonald’s starting Oct. 18 to snag your own. We can’t wait to see the creative ways you reuse yours!” McDonald’s said.