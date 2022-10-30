(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Not only is Halloween a dangerous time for drivers, but it’s also the single deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, according to AAA.

AAA cited data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which showed that child pedestrians were three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. It is the third deadliest day of the year for all pedestrians.

A 2019 study in Jama Pediatrics previously found that children between the ages of four and eight are ten times more likely to be killed on Halloween than any other fall evening. The hour between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. is the holiday’s single deadliest hour, per AAA.

Experts say parents should always keep a close eye on their kids and give them flashlights or reflective gear if you plan on staying out late. It’s also better to go Trick-or-Treating in neighborhoods you are familiar with.