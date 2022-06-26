COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host a free concert in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic at Weidner Field from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The one-hour concert will feature hall of fame guest conductors, including Brain Boitano (figure skating), Dorothy Hamill (figure skating), Peggy Fleming (figure skating,) Erin Popovich (Para swimming), Mary Lou Retton (gymnastics) and Lenny Wilkens (basketball).

“For more than 95 years, our great orchestra has been at the center of pivotal community celebrations and we are delighted to perform under the baton alongside these celebrated athletes as guest conductors,” said Philharmonic President Nathan Newbrough. “It will be a night to remember!”



The free, evening concert is part of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Hall of Fame Fest, which runs from Jun 25 to Jun 27. The three-day event will feature a parade, athlete meet and greets, and showings of featured sports films from the International Sports Film Festival.

Hall of fame athletes will engage with guests through meet and greets and autograph signings. The Museum will also unveil the first public access to new digital exhibits for the induction call of 2022.



Participating hall of famers and athletes include:

Wendy Boglioli (swimming // 1976)

Brian Boitano (figure skating // 1984, 1988, 1994)

Brandi Chastain (soccer // 1996, 2000, 2004)

Tyler Carter (Para alpine skiing // 2014, 2018, 2022)

Michelle Dusserre Farrell (gymnastics, 1984)

Teresa Edwards (basketball // 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

Peggy Fleming (figure skating // 1964, 1968)

Dick Fosbury (track and field // 1968)

Dorothy Hamill (figure skating // 1976)

Jennifer Hooker (swimming // 1976)

Hunter Kemper (triathlon // 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

David Kiley (Para alpine skiing, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball // 1976, 1980, 1988, 1992, 2000)

Michelle Kwan (figure skating // 1996, 2002)

Amanda McGrory (wheelchair track and field // 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

John Naber (swimming // 1976)

Erin Popovich (Para swimming // 2000, 2004, 2008)

Mary Lou Retton (gymnastics // 1984)

Jill Sterkel (swimming // 1976)

NBA legend Lenny Wilkens

Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming // 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004)

There will also be several members of the 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team including: Patrick Byrne Dave Conklin, James Dunham, Sylvester Flis, Lonnie Hannah, Dan Henderson, Chris Manns, Brian Ruhe, Jack Sanders, Patrick Sapp and Josh Wirt.

Seating for the concert is general admission and on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information visit csphilharmonic.org.