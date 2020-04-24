Hair salons prepare to re-open following Governor’s guidance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Across the state of Colorado, hair salons remain empty following the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

“I think it’s been pretty stressful at times, a couple of times with emotional tears coming out,” Montage Salon Owner Dakota Malacara said.

Governor Jared Polis, giving retail and personal services the green light to open May 1st, while “implementing best practices.”

“Every salon owner will have to decide what’s best for their team, they know their team better than anyone else some will wait past May 1st date and I think that’s perfectly fine,” Malacara said.

Malacara plans to re-open his salon on May 1st.

Depending on further guidance from the Governor, he plans to be opening his salon in three phases.

“We chose to have a soft opening on May 1st with only two stylists and very availability for services,” Malacara said.

As of now, he plans on having stylists use every other chair, stations will be frequently sanitized, waiting rooms have been cleared, stylists will be using masks and social distancing will be strongly enforced.

“We’re making it up as we go along, we are practicing six feet social distancing when possible and that’s an operative word, obviously to shampoo your hair and to cut it, I have to be closer than that,” Malacara said. “This is why we are going to ensure we are both wearing masks.”

Customers will also be seeing changes. They will be asked to wait in their cars, check-in, and pay with their cell phones, temperatures will be checked and masks will be strongly encouraged.

“It’s day to day information we are going to comply,” Malacara said.

But not everyone is on board with reopening. Thousands signing a petition online asking the Governor to reconsider.

“We stay in close contact with all team members and asked the question of how comfortable are you feeling each person was able to decide their comfort level,” Malacara said.