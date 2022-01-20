Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent, local churches unite to support one family’s dream of homeownership

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent, and several local Christian churches are dedicating a home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Through the partnership of Habitat and Thrivent, local churches, and other volunteers, Brittany is realizing the dream of owning her own home.

“It’s amazing to know that there are programs out here that help people achieve this next step of the American dream,” said Brittany. “It’s hard for anyone to do it, and to do it alone is even harder. I’ve felt really alone a lot, but then I realized that I wasn’t really alone and that there is help out there; you just have to find it, and you have to be willing to put in the work to find it, then you can [achieve homeownership]”.

Fifteen homes have been built or rehabbed in El Paso County through the partnership.

“Thrivent’s partnership helps Pikes Peak Habitat increase the number of families served in our community by helping them become first-time homeowners,” said Kris Lewis, Executive Director/CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat. “We are so grateful for Thrivent’s support of our efforts to build homes in partnership with families in need of permanent affordable housing. It’s a wonderful way to strengthen, stabilize, and move families closer to self-reliance.”

Since 2005, Thrivent and its members have contributed over $268 million and more than 6.1 million volunteer hours to Habitat.

“Working in partnership and advocating for affordable housing by building homes together here in the Pikes Peak region is something we’re very proud of at Thrivent,” said Eric Stolp, Engagement Specialist with Thrivent. “It’s always a rewarding experience when we get to work alongside volunteers who donate their time, talents and treasures to strengthen our community.”

Thrivent remains one of the largest non-governmental supporters of Habitat for Humanity International.

For more information about the Habitat and Thrivent partnership, visit Thrivent.com/Habitat.

To learn about local volunteer opportunities, visit pikespeakhabitat.org.