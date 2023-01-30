(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity launched a three-week initiative focused on what they call “Building the Beloved Community,” the initiative started on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and continues through United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the initiative will culminate with “Building the Beloved Community in El Paso County: An Interfaith Response to Racial Inequity in Homeownership” on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the U.S. Air Force Academy Community Chapel. Attendees will need to register for the event.

The event said Habitat for Humanity, features a panel of experts to discuss barriers to homeownership, the racial homeownership gap, and local examples of “building the beloved community.” After the panel attendees can engage in a “unique, facilitated, interfaith dialogue” discussion over a meal.