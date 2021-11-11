Haaff Elementary launches reunification process after fire started near school

PUEBLO, Colo.– District 60’s Haaff Elementary has launched a reunification process effort for parents, students, faculty and staff after a fire was started along the river near the school. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire has been contained.

All students are safe, and the school is asking for patience from the school community as students are reunited with their parents.

This video has been provided for the community’s benefit regarding the process.

The following message was sent out to the school community:



“Attention Haaff Elementary School Parents,



“This is an important message to inform you that, due to a fire that was started along the river near our school, we have transported all Haaff students to Belmont Elementary School and will be conducting a parent reunification process. All students are safe and we are acting in an abundance of caution at this time.



“We will be releasing Haaff students to parents beginning at 3:30 p.m. from Door 6 located on the large blacktop area of Belmont Elementary. Belmont is located at 31 MacNaughton Rd on the corner of Calhoun and Sheridan.



“Parents, guardians, or emergency contacts should bring proof of photo identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released.



“Again, all students are safe and accounted for. Anyone picking up a student should provide proof of identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released.



“We are acting in an abundance of caution and appreciate your patience as our school works through this parent reunification process.



“Respectfully,

“R. Dalton Sprouse

“Director of Communications“