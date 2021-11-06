Gunshots heard along Old Stage Road in the middle of the night; sheriff’s office asking for information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public to help figure out who opened fire along Old Stage Road early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, gunshots were heard between 2-2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road, near the Chamberlain Upper Trailhead.

2300 Block of Old Stage Road

Although deputies say it was an isolated event, they are asking people who may have been in the area to call them with any information they have.

If you heard or saw anything, you are urged to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.