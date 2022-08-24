COLORADO SPRINGS — Police officers, deputies and firefighters will have the ultimate soccer match in a battle between agencies on Sept. 10 in honor of late El Paso County Sheriff’s (EPSO) Deputy Andrew Peery.

First responders from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department and EPSO will verse one another following the Switchbacks FC vs. Detroit City FC game at Weidener Field located on 111 W. Cimarron St.

Thanks to Fast Fit Foods, tickets to the game for all current and retired first responders will be free. Free tickets must be redeemed at the box office and will need proof of service. Any additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate.

Use code GUNSANDHOSES22 at checkout for a portion of ticket costs to go back to All Clear Foundations, an organization that supports first responders.

EPSO Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty in Security-Widefield following reports of a shooting on Aug. 7.