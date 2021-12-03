Guns for Everyone prepares for toy delivery Dec. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS– Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that offers free concealed carry classes, is preparing to deliver Christmas toys to dozens of Colorado Springs families in need on Tuesday, December 7th.

Guns For Everyone students from the organization’s Thornton and Colorado Springs locations were encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys or to contribute financially to the toy drive during November.

Because of their gifts, over 50 children from the Colorado Springs area will be receiving gifts in 2021.