COLORADO SPRINGS — Guns that had been pawned at Top Dollar Pawn locations and seized by law enforcement during an investigation have been returned to all locations, with the exception of one.

In June, Top Dollar Pawn locations were shut down for a massive investigation into illegal activities by the business itself, along with four people directly involved: Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowski, Jack Jargowski, and Daria Mauro. Law enforcement said that the defendants in the case had engaged in a “pattern of buying and selling stolen property” from January 1, 2018 and June 13, 2022.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office posted on their Twitter account on Thursday, saying that all pawned and layaway guns had been returned to three different Top Dollar locations: North Academy Blvd, Highway 50 in Pueblo, and 4th Street in Pueblo.

The pawned and layaway guns for the South Academy store will be returned by July 24, the 4th Judicial DA said.

The DA’s office said if you have questions about your pawned gun, you should contact the store.