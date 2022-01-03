Gun wrestled away from man at Old Chicago in Colorado Springs

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On January 2 just before 11 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were sent out to the Old Chicago Restaurant on North Academy Boulevard.

The person who called told police that several people in the restaurant wrestled a gun away from the suspect before he took off – which happened before police arrived on scene. Once there, officers say they found a single gunshot had been fired through a glass door leading into the restaurant.

Police said they found the suspect, William Thomas III, at his home later on – they say, at that point, they took him into custody.