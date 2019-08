COLORADO SPRINGS — 28 kids took part in the Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care’s Good Grief Kids Camp in Pueblo Thursday.

The two-day camp was held at the El Pueblo History Museum where kids were involved in activities and discussions about dealing with loss and emotions.

Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care holds this camp for kids ages 6-11 every summer, along with a teen camp for ages 12-18.

Click here for details on the camps.