COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a 25-year-old Greeley man who was connected to a shooting in Costilla County that occurred on August 13, 2022.

Following a week-long investigation, a warrant was issued for 26-year-old Rondell W. Brown. Brown was arrested at his home Friday evening.

The suspect was taken to a Criminal Justice Center (CJC) where he is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. Brown faces charges for Second Degree Murder and three counts of Felony Menacing.

According to CCSO, 52-year-old Jesus Lozano was shot at a rural property owned by his fiancé in the 900 block of Wilking Way on Aug. 13. He was later pronounced dead at an Alamosa hospital.

Preliminary investigations found that there may have been a disturbance at the residence leading up to the shooting. Costilla County deputies believe that Brown is a family acquaintance.

CCSO says more information will be available with continued investigations.