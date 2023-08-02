(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Great Wolf Lodge says it’s bringing back its signature $84 flash sale in honor of 8/4 Day to help families preserve that cherished experience of getting away.

The one-day sale will be on Friday, Aug. 4 with discounted room booking from Aug. 8 to Dec. 23. 8/4 Day celebrates the year-round water park temperature set at 84 degrees, according to The Great Wolf Lodge.

The Great Wolf Lodge said the $84 does not include taxes and fees. Use the promo code 84DEGREES when booking your stay.