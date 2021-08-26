Great Divide Art Festival coming Sept. 4-6

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.– Colorado’s longest-running and nationally recognized art festival in Summit County is coming back for its 46th year this year.

Courtesy of Mountain Art Festivals.

Courtesy of Mountain Art Festivals.

Courtesy of Mountain Art Festivals.

The event will be held at Colorado Mountain College from Saturday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 6, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Free admission will be open to all as well as free parking on location.

Original works from local artists will be on display and featured in 13 unique categories such as jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and many more.

Live music and gyros will also be on-site for the festivities.

To learn more about the festival, click here.