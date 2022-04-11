FOX21 News Colorado
by: Ashley Eberhardt
Posted: Apr 11, 2022 / 08:12 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2022 / 08:17 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working a grass fire on Straus Lane, near Fillmore and I-25.
CSFD Tweeted about the fire just before 8 p.m. and estimated the fire around 2 acres.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire at 2813 Straus Ln. numerous CSFD resources are on scene. Engine 9 reporting the fire at 2 acres.
CSFD working a grass fire near Fillmore