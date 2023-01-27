UPDATE FRIDAY 01/27/2023 8:02 a.m.

CSFD tweeted that the fire is contained but the fire will be active for a few more hours as crews work to clear the slush for complete extinguishment, they say smoke will be visible for most of the morning. CSFD investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire and CSFD reports no injuries and no structures were lost.

According to CSFD, Hancock will remain closed for about the next hour.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD working fire near Evergreen Cemetery, Hancock Expy closed

FRIDAY 01/27/2023 6:56 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working a fire in the area of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive. CSFD said the fire is not spreading and no structures are threatened.

According to CSFD, the fire is a “very large” slash or debris pile near Evergreen Cemetery and smoke and flames will be visible but the fire is not spreading. CSFD said Hancock Expressway is closed between East Fountain Boulevard and South Union Boulevard.

CSFD said there is heavy fire equipment in the area and that firefighters are working to control the fire, but there is limited access to water supply in the area.

