COLORADO — The Nathan Yip Foundation is offering grants to rural Colorado teachers to create classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students.

The Nathan Yip Foundation says the grant can be used for anything that will positively impact a student’s education. They give examples of a classroom outing, professional development, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or a new program for the school or classroom.

The grant is only available for certain school districts and the map below highlights the districts in blue and light blue.

Courtesy: Nathan Yip Foundation

The deadline to apply for this grant is Sept. 30. Grant recipients will be notified in October/November of 2022.