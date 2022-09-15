COLORADO — The Nathan Yip Foundation is offering grants to rural Colorado teachers to create classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students.
The Nathan Yip Foundation says the grant can be used for anything that will positively impact a student’s education. They give examples of a classroom outing, professional development, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or a new program for the school or classroom.
The grant is only available for certain school districts and the map below highlights the districts in blue and light blue.
The deadline to apply for this grant is Sept. 30. Grant recipients will be notified in October/November of 2022.